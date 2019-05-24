Disciplinary Complaint Filed Against Knox County Prosecutor

A disciplinary complaint has been filed against the prosecutor for Knox County, Dirk Carnahan. It stems from an incident involving the former Knox County deputy prosecutor and an inmate.

In December 2017, a detective from the Vincennes Police Department conducted an interview with an inmate trying to figure out whether that inmate was having a sexual relationship with the former deputy prosecutor, Joseph Burton.

During that interview, the inmate was asked if any prosecutor from Knox County had offered her leniency for sexual favors. The inmate told the detective that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Burton, but it was consensual and no money was ever exchanged.

After learning about that interview, prosecutor J. Dirk Carnahan contacted the Vincennes Chief of Police to figure out why the inmate was being questioned in the first place. Carnahan filed an employee conduct complaint against the VPD detective over what he calls “an unauthorized fishing expedition done for personal reasons”.

This email was sent to the Vincennes Chief of Police:

Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission ruled that Carnahan violated the Indiana Oath of Attorneys.

Disciplinary actions are being sought for Carnahan for professional misconduct. Carnahan is also ordered by the court to pay expenses to the Clerk of the Court.

