Diocese of Evansville Clears Sexual Abuse Allegation Against Former Priest

The Diocese of Evansville has released a statement regarding the investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against the late Father Raymond Kuper.

In the statement shown below, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel of the Diocese of Evansville states that Father Raymond Kuper has been cleared of the allegation of sexual abuse of a minor, following the recommendation of the Diocesan Review Board.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, following the recommendation of the Diocesan Review Board, has found as unsubstantiated the allegation of sexual abuse of a minor made publicly by an adult individual against the late Father Raymond Kuper.

The individual made a formal statement to the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator in August 2018. The diocese immediately reported the allegation to civil authorities. During the 2019 session of the Indiana legislature, the individual publicly restated his accusation against Father Kuper during February testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Bishop Siegel directed a private investigator to conduct as thorough and detailed an investigation as possible into the late Father Kuper’s life and his service to the Church as an ordained priest. The investigator’s report was presented to the Bishop, who conveyed the report with documentation to the Diocesan Review Board for its review, evaluation, and recommendation to the Bishop. The investigation did not uncover information that substantiated the individual’s allegation. No other allegation against Father Kuper has been received.

In all Church investigations, the rights of all parties to privacy and a good reputation are to be respected.

Those who allege sexual abuse of a minor by a person ministering on behalf of the Church should contact public authorities.

Following that, persons presenting allegations are asked to contact the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.