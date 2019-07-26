EvansvilleIndiana
Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools: First Day of Classes
Below is the schedule for Diocesan Catholic Schools’ first days of classes for the new 2019-2020 school year:
August 6th
- Holy Redeemer, Evansville
- Mater Dei High School, Evansville
- Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
- St. Philip, Posey County
August 7th
- Corpus Christi, Evansville
- Holy Trinity, Dubois County
- St. James, Haubstadt
- St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
- St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
- St. Joseph, Princeton
- St. Wendel, St. Wendel
- Washington Catholic Elementary, Washington
- Washington Catholic Middle and High School, Washington
- Westside Catholic, Evansville
August 8th
- Annunciation – Christ the King, Evansville
- Annunciation – Holy Spirit, Evansville
- Flaget Elementary, Vincennes
- Good Shepherd, Evansville
- Holy Cross, Fort Branch
- Holy Rosary, Evansville
- Resurrection, Evansville
- Rivet High School, Vincennes
- St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
- St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
- Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt
August 15th
- St. Bernard, Rockport