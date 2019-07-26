EvansvilleIndiana

Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools: First Day of Classes

Tyrone Morris 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

Below is the schedule for Diocesan Catholic Schools’ first days of classes for the new 2019-2020 school year:

August 6th

  • Holy Redeemer, Evansville
  • Mater Dei High School, Evansville
  • Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
  • St. Philip, Posey County

August 7th

  • Corpus Christi, Evansville
  • Holy Trinity, Dubois County
  • St. James, Haubstadt
  • St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
  • St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
  • St. Joseph, Princeton
  • St. Wendel, St. Wendel
  • Washington Catholic Elementary, Washington
  • Washington Catholic Middle and High School, Washington
  • Westside Catholic, Evansville

August 8th

  • Annunciation – Christ the King, Evansville
  • Annunciation – Holy Spirit, Evansville
  • Flaget Elementary, Vincennes
  • Good Shepherd, Evansville
  • Holy Cross, Fort Branch
  • Holy Rosary, Evansville
  • Resurrection, Evansville
  • Rivet High School, Vincennes
  • St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
  • St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
  • Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt

August 15th

  • St. Bernard, Rockport

