Diocese of Evansville Breaks Ground on New Location

One community organization is getting a new home to serve those in need.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville broke ground on their new Herndon Drive location. The new space will feature programs including immigration and job services.

The location was selected in part because it’s accessible by bus and its designed to b a space for caring for all walks of life.

“St. Theresa was here for over 70 years,” said Sharon Burns, Catholic Charities Executive Director. “They were a very viable vibrant Catholic community and when they merged with another Parish, Good Shepherd, the land became available and it was a prime place or a prime spot for us to locate our building.”

Construction is expected to be completed in 2020 with funding from donors.

