Dinner and Dancing to Grant Wishes

Wishing on a star and children are synonymous, so how important is it to grant those wishes to a child who is battling a severe illness?

When you can do that with an exciting evening of sampling the area’s finest sweets, savory, and spirits…that sounds like a win all the way around.

Dishes for Wishes is this Saturday!



Join us for our fifth annual event in support of granting Wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions. We are planning an exciting evening of sampling the area’s finest sweets, savory, and spirits. Guests can meet our Wish children, dance, bid on amazing auction items, win prizes, and be a part of making Wishes come true!

So while you’re sampling some of the area’s finest treats, you know that you’re helping grant a wish that gives children time away from hospitals and treatments.

A Wish gives children time away from hospitals and treatments. It gives children and their families something to plan and look forward to through times of uncertainty and emotional as well as financial

strain. Wishes allow the family to put the burden of their child’s illness on hold as they have fun and create everlasting memories.

Get your tickets now for a discounted rate, and be sure to bring some extra cash to grab some great deals at their silent auction.

