Dillinger Exhumation Lawsuit Dismissed

An Indiana judge has granted a motion dismissing a lawsuit filed by a nephew of 1930s gangster, John Dillinger, who wants to exhume his Indianapolis grave.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Timothy Oakes had dismissed Michael Thompson’s lawsuit without prejudice last month after finding that he needed Crown Hill Cemetery’s permission to exhume the site.

The judge later granted Thompson an extension until Jan. 15 to file an amended complaint. But his attorney filed a motion Tuesday seeking to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice and Oakes approved the request.

The attorneys of Crown Hill Cemetery where Dillinger’s body is said to be located say Indiana lawmakers granted the cemetery owners the right to protect its grave-sites from unwarranted disturbance.

Thompson’s attorney, Andrea Simmons, says that filing was procedural, allowing him to file another lawsuit in the future.

