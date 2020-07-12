Henderson Dia De Los Muertos Cancelled

The decision has been made to cancel Henderson’s Dia de los Muertos celebration due to Covid-19 concerns.

It was originally scheduled for November 1st.

Henderson Judge Executive Brad Schneider posted to Facebook to say there was too much uncertainty about the pandemic and the many predictions for a continued Covid-19 battle in the fall. This making booking bands and fundraising for the event unrealistic.

Schneider says they look forward to holding the local day of the dead once again at the Central Park next year.

Comments

comments