Dewig Packing Company Accused of Repeatedly Shooting Animals in the Head

A meatpacking company in Haubstadt, Indiana is accused of animal cruelty.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter Thursday to the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office accusing Dewig Bros. Packing Company of repeatedly shooting two cows in the head on two separate occasions.

The letter alleged on January 7, a steer remained standing and moving his head after a worker shot him twice in the head before a third shot finally rendered him unconscious.

It also alleges that on October 22, 2019, a cow regained consciousness after being shot once and cried out after she was hoisted into the air and then shot two more times by an employee.

“These disturbing reports show that these animals experienced prolonged, agonizing deaths at Dewig Bros. Packing Co.,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of the cattle who suffered at this facility and urging all compassionate members of the public who are disturbed by this cruelty to go vegan and help prevent more animals from suffering in slaughterhouses.”

PETA is calling for a criminal investigation against the company.

44News has reached out to Dewig Meats for comment.

