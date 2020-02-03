Dewig Meats Will Not Face Any Charges Amid Animal Abuse Accusations

Dewig Brothers Packing Company will not face any charges surrounding alleged animal abuse at the facility, according to a press release from Michael Cochren, prosecuting attorney of Gibson County.

“There is no indication by the USDA in the reporting of either incident that the employee of Dewig’s was engaged in the process of beating, torturing or mutilating an animal or beating said animal in a cruel fashion. To the contrary, the reports indicate a failed attempt to provide a humane method of treatment prior to the act of slaughter and processing the animal. As such, the State of Indiana would be unable in any fashion prove that the employee had the requisite intent necessary,” Cochren said in the press release.

The company was the epicenter of an animal abuse investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office, the animal activist organization accused Dewig Meats of repeatedly shooting two cows in the head on two separate occasions.

It should be noted bolt guns were used by employees of Dewig Meats. As part of USDA Regulations, bolt guns are meant to administer one blow to knock the animal unconscious.

