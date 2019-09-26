Development Company Acquires 5th and Main Tower in Downtown Evansville

A development company has acquired the former headquarters for Old National Bank in downtown Evansville. Domo Development Company LLC plans on developing the 18-story tower into a mixed-use facility with ground floor restaurants, retail office space, 60 apartments, four levels of indoor parking, and indoor-outdoor amenity spaces available for tenants.

Principal in developer Domo Development Company LLC Eric Doden says, “We’re excited for the future of Evansville and to be a part of it. We look forward to developing a spectacular project which adds to the growth already happening in Downtown Evansville. The project continues the momentum started by several other high-profile projects in Downtown catalyzed in part by the Regional Cities initiative. Our goal is that the 5th & Main tower will become a striking landmark for the whole city and region.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke sees the development as “an enormous statement of confidence about the direction of Evansville. “It’s exciting to add the 5th & Main tower to this extraordinary chapter of our city’s history,” says Winnecke. “The investment into our city’s tallest building and the exciting vision of the developer will reinforce downtown as a destination for living, shopping, and dining.”

Total redevelopment costs are expected to be between $25 and $30 million.

The former headquarters for Old National Bank is the tallest building within 120 miles.

Click here to read the full press release.

