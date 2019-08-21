Details Released on New Sports Book at Tropicana Evansville

William Hill and Tropicana Evansville are releasing new details about the opening of the new sports book in Evansville.

William Hill Sports Book will be the first Indiana sports book for the company and will open in September. The book will take over the former 421 Lounge inside on the casino floor. It will feature a 16′ x 9′ ft. video wall, ten 65-inch viewing monitors, and 12 odds boards that display real-time odds.

Opening of the sports book will depend on approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission, which is expected to vote on the opening of several sports books throughout Indiana at the end of August.

Sports, such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and other sports will be allowed to have wagers placed on it.

