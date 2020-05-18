Details: Bob’s Gym and YMCA Facilities to Reopen Sunday

Stage three of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan begins on Sunday, May 24, allowing gyms and fitness centers across the Hoosier State to reopen.

In Evansville, Indiana, both Bob’s Gym and the YMCA will be reopening with plans in place to keep visitors as safe and healthy as possible.

Bob’s Gym

Bob’s Gym will be reopening on Sunday, May 24, at 6:00 a.m. with an abbreviated schedule to allow for proper sanitization of the clubs.

Upon reopening on Sunday, Bob’s Gym East will resume normally scheduled hours, while other Bob’s Gym facilities will operate from:

Monday – Friday: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on

Staff at Bob’s Gym will be working after hours daily to extensively disinfect and sanitize the facility, including all floors, locker rooms, and equipment. Face coverings will be required for all employees and recommended for members.

Upon entering the club, each member will be given a quick verbal health screening and will be asked to sanitize their hands.

Spacing between workout stations has been increased, and signs will be displayed throughout facilities as reminders to practice social distancing.

Bob’s Gym pools will be open for lap swimming with one person per lane.

A designated shower will be appointed for pool use, but other showers will be closed.

Saunas and steam rooms will be closed until further notice.

Kiosks will be closed, meaning all class registration will be completed through the Bob’s Gym App. The app is free to all members and available with Apple and Google Play.

According to Bob’s Gym, since physical distancing within the Kids Klub rooms cannot be ensured, Kids Klub will be temporarily closed, following the state’s lead as to when it can reopen.

YMCA

On May 24, the YMCA will begin reopening in phases under new guidelines.

Both YMCA Evansville locations will reopen with the following hours:

Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m – 6 p.m.

Staff will take temperatures at the front door with an infrared, non-contact thermometer. Anyone with a temperature over 99.8º will not be permitted to enter the YMCA.

Additional staff will be placed throughout the facilities to monitor area capacities and social distancing, to clean/sanitize surfaces and equipment throughout the day, and will be required to wear masks and PPE.

Six-feet social distancing will be maintained throughout the building.

Locker rooms will be limited to 12 persons at a time.

The track will be limited to 12 users at a time.

Saunas will not be available.

Towel service will not be available. YMCA encourages members to bring their own towels.

Pickleball play will not be available at this time.

Child Watch and Youth Activity Centers will not be available.

Coffee service and social areas such as lounges will not be available.

In-person Group Exercise will not be available

Gymnasiums will be available for Individual Basketball Play only – no game play and a limit of 1 Person or 1 Family per half-court (max three people per basket).

Pools will open starting May 29th (pending Health Dept approval) for lap swimming, paddleboard, hydroriders, and water walking (Dunigan). Limited to 2 people per lane.

Tri-State Athletic Club

The Tri-State Athletic Club will reopen its doors on May 24. Upon reopening, TSAC will resume normal hours: Sunday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Staff will be working additional hours to ensure all facilities are cleaned extensively.

Members will not be required to wear masks, but it is highly recommended.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the club for staff and member use.

TSAC will continue social distancing guidelines. Signs will be placed around the facilities to serve as reminders for best practices when using a public facility.

Kids club will be open with the following guidelines:

Limited number of spaces, please call 812-479-3111 to reserve your spot

2-hour max

NO Mom’s Day Out program, space in Kids Club is reserved for members working out in the facility

Temperatures will be checked upon entering the facility, any child with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied admittance

Children in kids club will be on a 30-minute hand washing rotation, a fun and informative program designed to teach them about the importance and proper techniques will be utilized

Room and toys will be cleaned on a schedule and extensively each night

Cloth options such as bouncers and exer-saucers will be limited or removed

Parents must drop off children at door, staff will check children in and out

Group Exercise, Pilates, Yoga, Tenniscize, and Cardio Tennis will all resume on May 26.

