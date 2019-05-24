Deputy Knox County Prosecutor Also Facing Disciplinary Charges

Former Knox County Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Burton is now facing disciplinary action of his own, in conjunction with current Knox County Prosecutor Dick Carnahan.

Burton doesn’t deny having a 20-year physical relationship with an inmate – but that’s not the issue.

The court filing says Burton was promising the inmate leniency, which is a conflict of interest .

He allegedly told that inmate, among other things: “Maybe I can pull some strings, if you do real well. Instead of work release, you go straight to electronic monitoring.”

Both Carnahan and Burton are now waiting to hear when they’ll have a disciplinary hearing.

44News will continue to follow these and other developments in the cases against these Knox County lawyers.

