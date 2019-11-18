Deputy Finds Meth, Syringe During Traffic Stop

Deputies say people were arrested on November 10 after finding drugs during a traffic stop.

According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Harmon pulled over a vehicle in Loogtooee for committing multiple traffic violations. After becoming suspicious during the stop, Harmon requested the assistance of a K9 who detected the odor of narcotics.

The deputy identified the driver as Joshua Phillips of Crane, Indiana and the passenger in the vehicle as Joselyn Souerdike of Loogootee.

During the search, the deputy found a Scheduled II Controlled Substance in 22-year-old Souerdike’s pockets.

It was also determined she and 39-year-old Crane had a no-contact order between them. Souerdike and Philips were transported to the Martin County Security without incident.

During a search inside the Security Center, a bag containing methamphetamine was found with a syringe containing meth residue.

Souerdike faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Syringe

Trafficking

Possession of Scheduled II controlled substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Invasion of Privacy

Phillips faces the following charge(s):

Invasion of privacy

