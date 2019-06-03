Deputies Seeking Public Help in Identifying Ellis Park Victim

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the victim found at Ellis Park. Deputies found human remains on June 2nd in the wooded area south of Waterworks Road in Henderson County.

Autopsy results found the remains belonged to a black female, 5’7 tall between 250 and 300 lbs. with a red wig. The female had numerous tattoos with one being the name of ‘Kiasha’ and a butterfly above it on her upper left chest.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

