Deputies Respond to Abuse Complaints, Two Children Taken to Hospital

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two children were assaulted and were taken to the hospital.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Quail Run Apartments in the 300 block of Partridge Drive on Thursday.

Reports say the deputies found two small children that had been assaulted. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to give you updates as more information becomes available.

