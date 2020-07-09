Deputies Handing Out Care Packages to Children

A program that normally gives special care packages to foster children needing extra comfort on their first few days in a new home, is now expanding — giving gifts to all children feeling the pandemic blues in a new program called “in this together.”

911 Gives Hope and The Isaiah 1:17 Project organized for Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputies to hand out these care packages to drivers after they collected their bags of food from Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church Friday in Boonville on Wednesday, July 8th.

“The kids have been out of school, the parents have been cooped up,” said Tami Recob, pastor of Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church, and a board member of The Isaiah 1:17 Project. “And with all the unrest in the country that’s happening, we want to project a sense of positivity — that were in this together and that everything is going to be okay.”

While organizers don’t have an anticipated number of how many children might need these special gifts — they packed hundreds just to start — filling them with stuffed animals and activities like coloring books.

“To help with that extra summer time, you know, staying inside when they’re not out and about playing in the yard,” Recob said. “Children are you know our future, and they are our country’s future. And we know that they have experienced trauma because of the pandemic and to be able to nurture them, that’s nurturing the future of our country.”

More care packages will be handed out again from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10th at Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church and throughout July in Gibson County.

