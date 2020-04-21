Deputies Arrest Owensboro Man Found Hiding in Trash Toter After Brief Pursuit

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), an Owensboro man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading deputies on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) earlier the same morning.

According to the incident report released by DCSO, the vehicle was seen traveling “all over the roadway” on W. Parrish Ave.

The deputy who spotted the vehicle attempted to perform a traffic stop on it, but the vehicle fled, at which point the deputy initiated a pursuit.

After a short chase, the stolen vehicle went off the road, striking a tree and a light pole at Bosley Rd and W. Parrish Ave, at which point the driver attempted to flee on foot.

An OPD K-9 was brought to the scene, before deputies and officers eventually located the suspect hiding in a trash toter in the 1800 block of Calhoun St.

The suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Jacob Trace Cameron of Owensboro, Kentucky, was taken into custody and arrested without incident. Inside the vehicle, property was also recovered which had been stolen from a vehicle on April 1 in the 4600 block of Barrington Pl.

Cameron was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center, where he faces the following charges:

Fleeing/Evading Police

Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000

Driving Under the Influence

Driving on a DUI Suspended License

Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

Receiving Stolen Property Under $500

Comments

comments