Dept. of Corrections Suspends Visitation at Some Facilities Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Correction is taking steps to prevent the virus from entering its facilities.

IDCO announced Tuesday visitation to certain prison facilities has been suspended indefinitely. The decision to suspend visitation is precautionary in nature and was made in the interest of the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders at the following facilities:

Heritage Trail Correctional Facility – Hendricks County

Indiana State Prison – LaPorte County

Indiana Women’s Prison – Marion County

LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility – LaPorte County

New Castle Correctional Facility – Henry County

Plainfield Correctional Facility – Hendricks County

Reception Diagnostic Center – Hendricks County

Westville Correctional Facility – LaPorte County

IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter commented, “I know how important visitations are to offenders and to their family and friends, but the overriding concern is to limit the opportunity of COVID-19 being introduced into our facilities.” Carter continued, “I’ve directed my staff to assess the need for continued visitation restrictions on a daily basis, and when responsible to do so, restrictions will be lifted, or if necessary, expanded to other facilities to protect staff and offenders.”

