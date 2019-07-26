Deploying Troops Get Patriotic Sendoff

An emotional day in Owensboro, as families and friends of the 206th Engineer Battalion came together to say goodbye as the troops deploy to the Middle East.

The city’s salute for departure marked an emotional farewell, meant to show the 150 soldiers that their community stands behind them during this long deployment.

With tears and hugs, family and friends said goodbye to their American soldiers, like Teena Steele, whose son is leaving to help with construction.

“Of course I want to hold him in my arms, she explained. “I want to love him and I’m going to miss him. He is always my baby regardless of how old he is. He’ll always be my baby.”

Their mission? Mostly classified, but in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, launched in 2014 with U.S. Forces fighting the Islamic State.

“There’s a little bit of culture shock going on, stated Lt. Colonel Michael Lawson. “We’ve got about a third of the soldiers going on this mobilization that have been before.”

Although Engineering Battalion 206 hasn’t been deployed since 2006, the brigade commander has every confidence in those under his charge.

“We’re ready to go,” Lawson continued “We are well trained, well manned, and well equipped. We’ve got a great support network both through the military channels and the family readiness group. I think we’re ready to go.”

But they aren’t going empty handed, and not just with bags and tools for their trip. They leave with the pride and confidence of Owensboro.

“Moms, dads, uncles, grandfathers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, everybody is here. We’ve been here for an hour and a half,” listed supporter Cathy Evans.

The guardsmen and women depart with respect for the sacrifice being made as well.

“it’s the United States. They’re gonna go over there and fight to keep us safe. They’re going to risk their life for us,” Evans said through tears.

A community coming together, with their own salute to the soldiers.

And faith in a safe return.

The battalion will return in 11 months time to the welcome arms of their families

