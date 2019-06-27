Departure Ceremony Set for 18th Annual Cops Cycling for Survivors

A departure ceremony has been scheduled for the 18th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana.

On Monday, July 8th at 8:30 a.m. cyclist will depart from the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial in Indianapolis.

The ride is scheduled to conclude the afternoon of Saturday, July 20th at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section.

The general route of the ride is as follows:

Day 1- July 8th Indianapolis to Lapel (Lunch Boone County)

Day 2- July 9th Lapel to Bluffton (Lunch Taylor University)

Day 3- July 10th Bluffton to Angola (Lunch Fort Wayne)

Day 4- July 11th Angola to South Bend/Mishawaka (Lunch Middlebury)

Day 5- July 12th South Bend/Mishawaka to Merrillville (Lunch La Porte)

Day 6- July 13th Merrillville to Kentland (Lunch Lowell)

Day 7- July 14th Kentland to Terre Haute (Lunch Cayuga)

Day 9- July 16th Princeton to Huntingburg (Lunch Jasper)

Day 10- July 17th Jasper to Jeffersonville (Lunch Marengo)

Day 11- July 18th Jeffersonville to Madison (Lunch Madison)

Day 12- July 19th Madison to Bloomington (Lunch Brownstown)

Day 13- July 20th Bloomington to Indianapolis (Lunch Mooresville)

Visit the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page to track the riders’ progress, stops, and acitivies.

For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit their website.

