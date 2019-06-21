Department of Insurance Warns Fireworks May Not Be Covered by Insurance

The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning Hoosier homeowners and renters to consider the consequences before using fireworks as damage caused fireworks may not be covered by their insurance policies.

In 2017, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, 77 percent of all reported firework injuries occurred from July 1st-7th, and 39.5 percent of all firework injuries occurred on July 4th. Firework use on private property accounted for 61.3 percent of reported injury case.

If you plan on using fireworks, here are several ordinances to keep in mind:

Fireworks can be purchased only by persons 18 years of age or older.

Fireworks may be used: on the user’s personal property; on the property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks on that property; at a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.



Consumer fireworks may be used only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on most days that are not holidays.

On holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve), fireworks may be used between 9 a.m. and midnight. (You should check first with local officials.)

On June 29-July 3, fireworks may be used from 5 p.m. until two hours past sunset.

On July 4, fireworks may be used from 10 a.m. to midnight; and on July 5-July 9, from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset (Check with local officials to see when fireworks can be discharged as local ordinances may further restrict usage.)

