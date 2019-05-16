Dentist Works to Combat Opioid Epidemic

It’s an epidemic impacting people all across the country including right here in the Tri-State.

One Kentucky dentist is taking the matter into his own hands to ensure the safety of his clients.

“I’ve seen a lot of people seeking those types of drugs,” says Dr. Todd Crist, Crist Dentistry.

At Crist Dentistry in Madisonville a sign hangs notifying patients about prescribing pain medication.

“There’s been cases where people will come in have several teeth that need to be extracted,” says Crist. “They would want to come 20 times get one tooth extracted each time and get a new prescription for a hydrocodone then they would call back two or three days later complaining they want more.”

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, Kentucky is among the top ten states with the highest prescribing rates.

Crist says he put the sign up a few years ago after doing some research.

“There are those that try to manipulate you to write those class two prescriptions and so I just put the sign up so they know when they come in this is what you get and that’s all you get here.”

He says the sign has decreased the number of people trying to abuse painkillers.

“I do know that it is a problem. You have people that seek that type of medication,” says Crist. “It’s an addictive medication and I don’t want to prescribe things that might cause someone to become addicted to something like this.”

According to the CDC, on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. In 2017, Kentucky providers write 85.6 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people compared to the average U.S. rate of 58.7 prescriptions.

“It’s not a surprise whatsoever,” says Nate Boyett, Boyett Treatment Center president.

Boyett says people going to extreme lengths for stronger medications is pretty common.

“People injure themselves,” says Boyett. “I mean I know people who have broken an arm just to go to the ER and get some pain medication because they were in withdraw and sick from their opioid abuse disorder.”

He says dentists and doctors taking these can help.

“This is a solution,” says Boyett. “I think the doctors taking things into their own hands protects their licesnses first and foremost, but they also have a moral obligation to their patients to not let them become addicted to these medications.”

Crist says he doesn’t plan on taking the sign down anytime soon. Meanwhile other places across the Tri-State are also working to combat the issue. On Monday, Crossroads Behavioral Health in Huntingburg will start taking new patients.

