Dennis Quaid Stops by Parlor Doughnuts in Downtown Evansville

American actor Dennis Quaid made a stop in Evansville. Quaid stopped by Parlor Doughnuts on 12 NW 3rd Street in downtown Evansville.

44News is unsure why Quaid is here but according to Parlor Doughnuts he loves the shop’s fall doughnuts.

Quaid is best known for his roles in Breaking Away (1979), The Right Stuff (1983), The Big Easy (1986), Innerspace (1987), Great Balls of Fire! (1989), The Parent Trap (1998), and many more.

For his role in Far From Heaven, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor among other accolades.

Comments

comments