Demolition Underway for Audubon School in Henderson

It is demolition day for Audubon school in Henderson. Construction crews are tearing down the building to make way for an affordable housing project for seniors.

Olynger Construction is behind the more than $8 million investment that will transform the former school site into nearly 50 new apartments. 44News is told materials from Audubon School will be used in the new build.

Henry Olynger says, “It will resemble the original school we’re going to use some of the old limestones in the arches in the front entry of the new building, the new building will be a little bit longer. It will be three stories and it will contain 49 units.”

Demolition is expected to wrap up by the end of the week. Once construction is complete one bedroom units will cost around $400 a month and two bedroom units around $500.

