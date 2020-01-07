Demolition Started for Building on Old Mead Johnson Campus

One of the buildings that was part of the Mead Johnson skyline is coming down.

“Building 35”, which sits alongside the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway, just west of St. Joseph Ave intersection, is being demolished.

RB, the company that acquired Mead Johnson in 2017, says that the building is no longer in use. No one has lost a job with the demolition of the building.

Company officials also said there will be more changes on the campus in the near future to help expand the manufacturing operations.

Due to the work, one lane of eastbound Lloyd is closed around the building.

