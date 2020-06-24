Demolition of Owensboro’s Gabe’s Tower Completed

Crews have completely destroyed Owensboro’s iconic Gabe’s Tower.

Demolition work began a few weeks ago, starting with asbestos removal before completely leveling the tower.

The City of Owensboro purchased the landmark building in 2019 after several developers failed to revitalize the tower.

When the deadline for proposals to restore the 175′ tall tower ended, the city began taking bids on the tower’s demolition.

In total, 22 bids into the demolition of Gabe’s Tower were submitted.

The Evansville, Indiana-based Klenck Company was chosen to perform the demolition, at a bid of just $408,000 – though the city had set aside at least $600,000 for the cost of the project.

City leaders are now considering several options for redeveloping the site where the now-demolished Gabe’s Tower once stood 13-stories-tall.

When constructed in 1963, Gabe’s Tower was at the time the tallest building in Kentucky west of Louisville.

Gabe’s Tower was designed by R. Ben Johnson built in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1963.

