Democratic Leaders in Kentucky Making Play for State Pension Repair

Democratic leaders in the Kentucky House are making a play for bipartisanship with new state pension repair proposals.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins says democrats are acting “in good faith” with proposals to try and find a way to move forward. Adkins says leaders in the republican-led House including Speaker David Osborne, have met with democrats to discuss the proposals.

He says no commitments have been made and republicans hold a super majority in both the House and the Senate, meaning they don’t need democratic votes.

However, Kentucky republican Governor Matt Bevin has struggled to gather support for his pension proposal that would replace a republican-approved bill that governor Bevin vetoed in April.

The governor has yet to call a special session to put forth the proposal.

