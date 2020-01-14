Dementia Crazed Indiana Man Murders Son, Beats Wife

An elderly Indiana man who suffered from dementia was arrested after stabbing his son in the throat and beating his wife.

A resident of Hope, Indiana, 77-year-old James Mee now faces preliminary charges of murder and domestic battery.

Mee is accused of killing his son, 50-year-old Charles Mee, and beating his wife, 78-year-old Barbara Mee.

Just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 7, Hope Police Chief Matthew Tallent was the first to arrive on the scene after dispatchers received a 911 call from Charles – “My dad stabbed me in the throat,” Charles told dispatchers, becoming unresponsive a short time after that call was made.

Chief Tallent found Charles sitting in a recliner, suffering from serious injuries. Medics transported him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead soon after arrival. A coroner confirmed Charles’ cause of death was a combination of a deep stab wound to his neck and blunt force trauma to his head.

The second responder to arrive on the scene, a Hope Fire Department volunteer, saw James walking in the driveway. The firefighter asked James “What’s going on?” to which James replied, “He’s in there… I stabbed him… He’s dead… I probably killed him.”

Chief Tallent handcuffed James and a sheriff’s deputy removed two knives from his pockets after searching his person.

James reportedly told the deputy that he and his wife had been held hostage by a male and female and that someone had thrown him to the ground, injuring his back.

He was transported to the hospital alongside his wife Barbara, who was also injured during the incident.

Barbara told police during an interview at the hospital, that James told her he stabbed their son. Barbara said that when she went to check on their son, James beat her.

“James is a sick man. He’s sick. He didn’t know what he was doing,” Barbara went on to tell police during the interview.

Other people related to the Mee family reported that James was suffering from dementia and signs of paranoia, directed in particular, towards Charles and Barbara.

James was arrested and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and domestic battery.

