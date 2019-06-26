Delta Air Lines Allows Cancellations to Dominican Republic

After the mysterious deaths of eight Americans in the Dominican Republic, Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to cancel trips to the Punta Cana.

The airlines say it’s granting this waiver due to the mysterious deaths that have occurred in the past year. Ultimately, concerning other travelers who planned to visit the country.

Delta’s travel waiver will allow those scheduled on flights through August 15th to rebook for travel no later than Nov. 20 or to cancel their flight and get a Delta credit good for one year.

The Dominican Republican Tourism Minister claims the country is still safe for tourists — saying the deaths are exaggerated.

According to FOX 59, at least some of the deaths are believed to have been from natural causes, and so far there hasn’t been a connection between the deaths.

