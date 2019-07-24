Delphi Murder Investigators Request DNA From Recent Rape Suspect

Indiana investigators working the Delphi murders are now looking into a rape suspect who killed himself during a standoff, last month.

Paul Etter, 55, killed himself on June 27th after a five-hour standoff with police in Boone County, Indiana.

Now, Delphi investigators have requested Etter’s DNA and autopsy results to rule out his connection to teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German’s 2017 deaths.

Police say they were already looking at Etter because his name had been called into the tip line set up for the Delphi murder case.

Days before the June standoff, Etter was named a suspect in a kidnapping and rape of a woman in Tippecanoe County. The woman was able to escape and call 911. That lead police to conduct a massive search of the county.

