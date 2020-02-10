Delphi Community Honors Murder Anniversay With Vigil, Food Drive

A memorial service is being planned this week in remembrance of two girls who was killed three years ago in Delphi, Indiana. In remembrance of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, a prayer vigil will be held on Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. at Delphi United Methodist Church.

Williams and German were killed on February 13, 2017, while walking the Delphi Historic Trails. Their bodies were found three days later. Although their deaths have been under investigation since 2017, their murderer was never arrested.

Authorities believe the suspect is from the area or previously lived here in the past. The suspect is also believed to be in the age range of 18 to 40 but may appear to look younger.

Todd Ladd, senior pastor at Delphi United Methodist Church, says, “All throughout scripture, you notice people who had challenges. Often times those answers don’t come in the next day, the next week, or even the next year.”

The family of Williams and German will also be collecting food and pet supplies for a community donation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.

