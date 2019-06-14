Def Jam Comedy All-Star Reunion Tour Coming to Evansville

The Def Jam Comedy All-Star Reunion Tour is coming to Evansville. The standup comedy show will appear at the Old National Events Plaza on August 3rd.

The show star Alonzo “Hamburger” Jones, seen on Def Jam Comedy’s best-selling DVD of all time with over 10 million sold. Chris “BET’s Mayor of RapCity” Thomas, the original host of “The Kings of Comedy Tour”. Featuring Mike Brooks, Instagram phenom and “P Diddy’s Bad Boy”. Special Guest will be King Tink and will be hosted by your very own Bob Digga.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 8th at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

The limited early bird presale is Friday through Sunday, July 7th with $10 off.

