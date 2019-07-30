Def Jam Comedy All-Star Reunion Postponed

The Def Jam Comedy All-Star Reunion Show scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Old National Events Plaza has been postponed. The delay is due to low ticket sales. Purchased tickets can either be fully refunded or held to be redeemed later.

Ticketmaster purchases will automatically be credited to the charged card. All other refunds will be available at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ticket holders with any questions are asked to please contact Old National Events Plaza box office at 812-435-5770 x 211.

