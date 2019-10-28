Deer Crashes Through Windshield of an ISP Patrol Car

An Indiana state trooper had a shocking encounter when a deer crashed through the windshield of his patrol car.

The crash happened Saturday morning in Blutton in Wells County.

A state police spokesman says Trooper A.J. Repass was “doing well” after the collision early Saturday. But Sgt. Brian Walker on Twitter says Repass‘ car is “definitely going to need a cleaning.”

Walker says drivers need to keep an eye on deer at this time of the year.

