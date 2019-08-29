Dedication Ceremony Set for African American Heritage Trail

On September 4th, the African American Heritage Trail will officially open to the public at 3:30 p.m.

The City of Evansville Department of Metropolitan Development and the Evansville African American Museum will host a dedication ceremony on the lawn of the African American Museum at 679 Lincoln Avenue.

The trailhead is located at the Evansville African American Museum and the brochures for the walking tour will be available there as well.

The Heritage Tour is a project intended to celebrate and educate residents and visitors to Evansville about the rich cultural history of the African American community and the culture in the city.

The trail will be a walking tour of the Lincoln Avenue neighborhood once known as Bapisttown.

