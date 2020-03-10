Deceased Identified in Warrick County Crash as Elberfeld, Indiana Man

The Warrick County Coroner has identified the victim of a March 7 vehicle crash.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Warrick Dispatch received a report of a vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Meinert Road.

The caller reported that a single vehicle was involved and that it was on fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames. Human remains were later discovered in the vehicle.

The Warrick County Coroner says that the services of a forensic odontologist were used to identify the remains to be those of 24-year-old Landon Hill of Elberfeld, Indiana.

The autopsy performed showed signs consistent with death by inhalation of smoke and fumes.

