Debunking Coronavirus Myths and False Information

The coronavirus has pushed nearly eight states to declare a public health emergency. Panic is setting in among many communities including the tri-state.

Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity during this nationwide coronavirus frenzy, but many medical professionals say don’t panic. Instead, just keep in mind a few things to keep yourself and your family safe.

Dr. James Porter says, “Flu is going around. Other sources of upper respiratory infections are going around. In fact, in our community right now, those are much more prevalent than coronavirus.”

There are many myths the medical field is currently busting some people say they aren’t buying into them.

“Wash your hands, use sanitizer, and just use common sense, and I think everything will be fine,” says Shirley Hancock, resident.

Are there any cures? Do any vaccines protect me against the coronavirus? Are all common questions that have caused a circulation of false information.

“Just seek good quality information and always be skeptical of things that are on social media,” says Dr. Porter.

And does having a stuffy nose means I have the virus?

“People who have cold symptoms probably don’t have coronavirus,” says Dr. Porter.

Common symptoms of the coronavirus are difficulty breathing accompanied by a fever. And thankfully most cases aren’t deadly.

Dr. Gina Huhnke says, “Most of the patients who get coronavirus have a mild influenza type illness and recover uneventfully no treatment.”

Medical professionals are encouraging everyone to wash your hands often- and the community is listening.

For more information about coronavirus, click here.

