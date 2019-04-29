The Debate Over Bounty Hunting

Bounty hunters go after criminals who have evaded the law, but authorities don’t always want their help. They’re hired by bail bondsmen to go after criminals who have gone off the radar. In some states, the profession is illegal. Meanwhile, in other states to hold that job you also have to hold a license.

“You’ve already been in the system, you’ve done something wrong, the court wants you back, you have not showed up, we’re coming to get you,” says James McMichael, bounty hunter and bail bondsman. “Bounty hunting in itself isn’t usually a day-to-day. It can be, just depending on the situation.”

For McMichael, he’s been doing the job for twelve years and is licensed to pick up people all across the Hoosier state.

“The state of Indiana keeps a very, very, tight reign on us and what we do and how we do it,” says McMichael.

Even though bounty hunters see what they’re doing as a service, law enforcement doesn’t always agree.

In 2015, a group of bounty hunters in Phoenix went to the wrong house to make an arrest. Instead of taking a criminal into custody, they mistakenly busted into the home of a police chief.

Tri-State officials say bounty hunters are not commonly used.

“There’s also a liability issue that comes along with that and if I’m reaching out to a bounty hunter there’s some civil issues that could fall into place that I’m not willing to reach across that line to ensure that someone is captured,” says Sheriff Tom Latham, Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

However, McMichael says picking up the wrong person is very uncommon if they do research and the job is performed correctly.

“For us to go after somebody they are going to have to have their bond pulled by the court so we actually have to have a warrant in hand before we would actually attempt to capture anybody or take anybody into custody,” says McMichael.

Here in the Tri-State, law enforcement typically turns to the U.S. Marshals service instead of bounty hunters to help them track people down.

“In those situations where were having a hard time tracking someone down, they have been an outstanding resource for us in past times and in recent times as well,” says Latham.

Commercial bail bond companies and bounty hunting are illegal in Kentucky and Illinois.

