Debate Over Allowing Firearms Into Church

Despite your religious beliefs, there’s one thing that all members of the clergy have in common and that is to keep all members of their congregation safe during a time of worship.

it’s a debate that has Indiana lawmakers divided on whether worshipers should be allowed to bring firearms into a church. Indiana State Senator Jack Sandlin says absolutely.

Sandlin helped to write legislation that was signed into law earlier this year. It allows people to carry guns into a church even if there’s a school or daycare on the property, which before the law, would have been considered a felony.

Doctor Rev. Larry Lewis, pastor of Vann Ave. Baptist Church in Evansville, says he personally knows a preacher shot and killed why delivering a Sunday sermon.

Dr. Lewis says some members of his church carry firearms and protect entrances while worship is in progress.

“I don’t know how many years ago it was, the pastor of Edwardsville was shot and killed in his church, I was in that area, and I knew him, from then on its very vital it’s very important, you just have to have protection, anything can happen anywhere, we know that too many shootings are going on around our world today, movie theaters, churches, malls, or wherever,” says Dr. Lewis.

On Sunday at a church in Texas, a man pulled out a gun and opened fire. He killed two people before a member of the church’s security team took out his own gun and killed the shooter with a single shot.

Over 200 people were inside the church. Incidents like this are why churches like Vann Ave. Baptist put a priority on security.

In the state of Indiana, it is up to church officials to choose as to whether you can open or conceal your firearm during church services.

