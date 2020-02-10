Deaths Ruled as Murder-Suicide in Henderson

The deaths of two women that were discovered inside a home in Henderson on Friday have been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities say.

Henderson Police were dispatched February 7 to a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street in reference to two individuals found dead. Upon arrival, officers located Jennifer and Robin Glunt in the back of the home.

Autopsy results revealed Jennifer Glunt shot Robin Glunt and then shot herself. Four dogs and a cat were also found shot to death in the home.

Robin Glunt suffered an indeterminate-range gunshot wound to the head. Jennifer suffered a contact-range wound to the head.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the murder and suicide. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at (270) 831-1295.

