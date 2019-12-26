Deaths by Despair Up in 2019

As the year comes to a close, the Vanderburgh County Coroner has released a shocking preliminary report for 2019.

Deaths by despair are when someone dies from a drug overdose or suicide, and experts say that number is climbing in the Evansville area.

“We’ve already beaten last year’s numbers as of the middle of December,” cited Steve Lockyear, who serves as Vanderburgh County Coroner.

The latest statistics from his office show it’s been a difficult year for many across the Tri-State, with the consequences of addiction showing an increase in those who have lost their lives in 2019–whether intentional or not.

“We look at a person’s mindset when they were taking this overdose. Many people aren’t trying to kill themselves, they’re using it recreationally. They’ve got a certain circumstance where maybe they’ve just gotten out of jail, they use the same amount and that proves fatal,” Lockyear explained.

But adding to the picture of deaths by despair are those who take their lives purposely, and often violently.

“Guns are the primary method of suicide,” Lockyear explained.

The numbers show a sharp trend upward across the board.

Already suicide rates for the year are nearly on par with 2018, and Lockyear expects that to rise as outstanding cases are finalized.

Overdoses this year are already up 13 percent and another 6 cases are pending, waiting on final toxicology reports.

But both Lockyear and Katy Adams, who serves as Executive Director of Stepping Stone rehabilitation center, say that one of the main drivers behind overdoses is something that’s been overlooked with much of the nation’s focus on the opioid epidemic.

“This year we’ve noticed a down-tick in the fentanyl and heroin overdoses but an uptick in the methamphetamine overdoses,” Lockyear said.

“One thing we’ve noticed is an increase in overdose due to methamphetamine use,” Adams agreed. “That has been an oversight I think in some of our discussions as a country and a community that it isn’t opiates, it’s really methamphetamine.”

One of the reasons behind it? Availability.

“Meth is very accessible in our community, and it’s also less expensive,” Adams said.

But for many users in Vanderburgh County, it’s cost them their lives.

As for those who intentionally complete suicide?

Adams–who works with behavioral health–thinks the problem is less in terms of availability of help, but in people’s ability to reach out.

“We live in a very dark and troubled world. I think it’s difficult for people to ask for help. I think people are more disconnected than they’ve ever been and they need that human connection,” Adams explained.

But she adds, no matter what people may be struggling with in their lives, there are resources available and people working daily to help keep the number of deaths by despair down.

If you need help with addiction, click here.

If you need help with suicidal thoughts, click here.

Comments

comments