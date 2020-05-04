Death at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Under Investigation, Foul Play Suspected

An investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) into the death of Wabash Valley Correctional Facility inmate Jeremiah Roberts is currently underway.

The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility requested the investigation into the death of the 32-year-old inmate after prison staff members found him unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

An ambulance was called for Roberts, but he died before reaching the local hospital according to ISP.

Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.

Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January of 2017.

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

