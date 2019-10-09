Death Investigation Underway for Man Pulled From River

A death investigation is underway for a man pulled from the Trade Water River.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Caldwell/Hopkins County line on Olney Road for a rescue mission.

Upon arrival, crews found a four door passenger car partially submerged in water.

Marshall Neisz, 51, was removed from the river and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neisz was later pronounced dead.

Agencies involved in this incident are the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Springs Police Department, Dawson Springs Fire Department, Med Center Ambulance Service, and Charleston Fire Department.

