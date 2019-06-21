Death Investigation Underway for Kentucky Woman Shot in Her Home

An investigation is underway for a Kentucky woman who died from gunshot wounds.

Savannah Hancock, 23, of Mayfield was shot in her home on June 18th and then transferred to Deaconess Hospital for treatment.

Hancock died from her injuries on June 20th at 4:11 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Hancock at 4 p.m.

According to the news release, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Mayfield Police Department are investigating the murder.

