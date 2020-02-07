Death Investigation Underway in Henderson

An investigation into the death of a person in Henderson, Kentucky is currently underway by Henderson police.

On Friday, Henderson police and the Henderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a house on Jackson Street, near Jefferson Elementary School.

Witnesses say animal control was also on the scene.

As of now, authorities say they’re working to notify family members about what happened – at which point they’ll release more information on the matter.

