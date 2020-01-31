IndianaWarrick County
Death Investigation Underway After Employee Dies at Castle South Middle School
An adult employee at Castle South Middle is dead due to unknown circumstances.
The Warrick County Coroner’s Office in coordination with the WCSD and WCSC is investigating the death.
An autopsy is scheduled later Thursday. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
No identity is being released at this time, but all investigative parties want to stress there has been no danger to students or staff.