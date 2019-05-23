Death Investigation Continues for Man Who Died in Police Custody

A death investigation is underway after a man dies in Illinois police custody. On May 20th around 3 a.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department attempted to arrest 25-year-old Dayne Harrison in reference to an arrest warrant.

Officers tracked Harrison down earlier this week in Wayne County. Harrison attempted to evade officers by fleeing on foot into a wooded area but was arrested shortly after.

Following Wayne’s arrest, he began experiencing medical issues, at which time he became unresponsive. Officers attempted to recover Harrison but were unsuccessful. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on May 21st at Nale’s Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois. The results of the autopsy are pending.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

