Authorities in Evansville said Javion Bell’s death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the 22-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the torso. Bell died at Deaconess Midtown at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating Bell’s death.

