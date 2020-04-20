Fifth Death Confirmed at Signature HealthCARE Facility

A resident at the Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh has died as a result of COVID-19.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton confirmed the patient died Monday. The patient was an 81-year-old female resident of the home.

As of April 20, there are 66 positive cases of coronavirus in Warrick County. Thirty-seven of those cases are listed as active. Eight of those cases are listed as staff at Signature HealthCare. So far, five people have died. Four of the deaths were residents at health care facilities. Two residents passed on April 9. Another passed on April 13, the fourth on April 18,

For the full coronavirus data in Warrick County, click here.

